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International Weather Wars - 3 January 2022 - Featuring : France - Hungary - Argentina - Former Yugoslavia - Italy
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104 views • January 03, 2022
Featuring : France - Hungary - Argentina - Former Yugoslavia - Italy
(Apologies of the sound levels are sketchy, currently tweaking the relocated studio)
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
https://antiweathermodification.weebly.com/
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210925-burgundy-s-prized-vineyards-reel-as-weather-hammers-harvest
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211005-weather-woes-halve-burgundy-wine-harvest
https://www.wine-searcher.com/m/2013/09/cloud-seeding-drifts-from-beijing-to-burgundy
https://wineanorak.com/2021/01/31/dealing-with-hail-a-viticultural-hazard-thats-becoming-more-common/
https://selerys.fr/laico/
https://www.anelfa.asso.fr/
https://www.anelfa.asso.fr/French_hail_prevention.html
https://www.netweather.tv/weather-forecasts/news/8105-cloud-seeding---hail-protection-for-vineyards
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/A-Physical-Evaluation-of-a-Hail-Suppression-Project-Dessens/f864aeb4d0aef2f9002dc6e6fa4deeb339f994be
https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/apme/37/12/1520-0450_1998_037_1588_apeoah_2.0.co_2.xml
https://www.vineas.net/en/7_114/602aa722598b001f7cb10678/Preventing%20hail%20damages%20in%20the%20vineyard.html
http://cma.entecra.it/Astro2_sito/pubblicazioni.asp
https://public.wmo.int/en/resources/bulletin/seeding-change-weather-modification-globally
(Apologies of the sound levels are sketchy, currently tweaking the relocated studio)
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
https://antiweathermodification.weebly.com/
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210925-burgundy-s-prized-vineyards-reel-as-weather-hammers-harvest
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211005-weather-woes-halve-burgundy-wine-harvest
https://www.wine-searcher.com/m/2013/09/cloud-seeding-drifts-from-beijing-to-burgundy
https://wineanorak.com/2021/01/31/dealing-with-hail-a-viticultural-hazard-thats-becoming-more-common/
https://selerys.fr/laico/
https://www.anelfa.asso.fr/
https://www.anelfa.asso.fr/French_hail_prevention.html
https://www.netweather.tv/weather-forecasts/news/8105-cloud-seeding---hail-protection-for-vineyards
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/A-Physical-Evaluation-of-a-Hail-Suppression-Project-Dessens/f864aeb4d0aef2f9002dc6e6fa4deeb339f994be
https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/apme/37/12/1520-0450_1998_037_1588_apeoah_2.0.co_2.xml
https://www.vineas.net/en/7_114/602aa722598b001f7cb10678/Preventing%20hail%20damages%20in%20the%20vineyard.html
http://cma.entecra.it/Astro2_sito/pubblicazioni.asp
https://public.wmo.int/en/resources/bulletin/seeding-change-weather-modification-globally
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