Vitamin E...A Natural Eczema Treatment?

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Launching December 2022 or Jan 2023.
In this video I shared how vitamin E might be a good thing to consider if you have eczema or atopic dermatitis. Vitamin e doesn't cure anything, I'm not a doctor and always work with a medical doctor as they alone can cure disease.
Vitamin e is a natural antioxidant and may help break down histamine and estrogen and support the DAO enzyme.
I go into much more detail on our P@ytreon health guides.
Articles:
https://www.karger.com/Article/PDF/510653
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12010339/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4755091/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26652026/
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