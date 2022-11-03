Vitamin E...A Natural Eczema Treatment?

Get access to the full health guides (including this one) on Patreon!

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon

Launching December 2022 or Jan 2023.

In this video I shared how vitamin E might be a good thing to consider if you have eczema or atopic dermatitis. Vitamin e doesn't cure anything, I'm not a doctor and always work with a medical doctor as they alone can cure disease.

Vitamin e is a natural antioxidant and may help break down histamine and estrogen and support the DAO enzyme.

I go into much more detail on our [email protected] health guides.

Articles:

https://www.karger.com/Article/PDF/510653

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12010339/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4755091/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26652026/

--------------------------

Vitamin E: Coupon code EHR15 to save

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/pufaprotect

LifeBlud: Coupon Code EHR10

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifeblud

Store:

http://www.biochargeme.com

Amazon:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazon

Patreon:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/extreme-health-radio/id577009557?ign-mpt=uo%3D4&mt=2

Spotify:

https://extremehealthradio.com/spotify

Instagram:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/instagram





Newsletter:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe







