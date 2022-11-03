Create New Account
Vitamin E...A Natural Eczema Treatment?
Extreme Health Radio
Published 21 days ago

In this video I shared how vitamin E might be a good thing to consider if you have eczema or atopic dermatitis. Vitamin e doesn't cure anything, I'm not a doctor and always work with a medical doctor as they alone can cure disease.

Vitamin e is a natural antioxidant and may help break down histamine and estrogen and support the DAO enzyme.

Articles:

https://www.karger.com/Article/PDF/510653

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12010339/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4755091/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26652026/

