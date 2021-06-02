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Chapter 4 Audiobook (Excludes last WIP Segment)
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63 views • June 02, 2021
🎓Foot-Noted Text Version:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/11d1fQECmJn-nRtejEiJLsM04CrqX2WBspl0QcuVYzg4/edit?usp=sharing
🔥TimeStamps:
00:00 Sound Check
00:30 Hook➡️The Apparent Agenda
04:50 The Inspiration Behind Bill Gates's Philanthropy
10:48 The Great Tetanus Vaccination Campaign
17:45 Gates's African Escapades (2012)
21:34 Gates's Indian Ventures (2014)
23:31 Gates's Polio Eradication Efforts
25:48 Domestic and Iconic Vaccines
27:24 Pre-Gates Polio Vaccination
WIP: Covid-19 Vaccines
https://docs.google.com/document/d/11d1fQECmJn-nRtejEiJLsM04CrqX2WBspl0QcuVYzg4/edit?usp=sharing
🔥TimeStamps:
00:00 Sound Check
00:30 Hook➡️The Apparent Agenda
04:50 The Inspiration Behind Bill Gates's Philanthropy
10:48 The Great Tetanus Vaccination Campaign
17:45 Gates's African Escapades (2012)
21:34 Gates's Indian Ventures (2014)
23:31 Gates's Polio Eradication Efforts
25:48 Domestic and Iconic Vaccines
27:24 Pre-Gates Polio Vaccination
WIP: Covid-19 Vaccines
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