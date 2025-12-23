Tangerine Tide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Tempo: 85 BPM) (Style: Think The Beach Boys’ "Pet Sounds" meets The Ventures and modern slacker-surf like Drugdealer) [Intro] (The song opens with a single, drenched-in-reverb electric guitar picking a lazy, chromatic melody. A swell of warm, cinematic violins rises like a morning tide. Gentle orchestral chimes twinkle over a steady, walking bassline.) [Verse 1] (Vocals: Breathy, laid-back, layered in three-part harmony with a heavy plate reverb) Golden honey on the window sill The canyon’s quiet and the air is still I’m waking up inside a Technicolor dream Of salt and soda and tangerine... The Pacific is a mirror, baby, flat and blue And I’m just drifting in the thought of you. [Chorus] (The orchestra expands; lush, sweeping strings carry the melody. High falsetto "Ooh-wa-ooh" harmonies sit behind the lead.) Oh, honey, let the tide come in I want to feel where you end and I begin Underneath the palms, in the velvet shade The sweetest promise that we ever made It’s a long, slow summer And I’m falling over you. [Verse 2] (Drums enter: A soft, thuddy 60s snare with plenty of room sound. A celesta or glockenspiel mimics the guitar line.) Sand is sticking to your sun-kissed skin Tell me, darling, where have you been? I’ve been waiting by the pier with a radio Watching all the tourists come and go... But the world stops spinning when you’re in the light Everything’s easy, everything’s right. [Bridge] (The mood shifts to a dreamy, minor-key swell. The violins become more prominent and melodic, playing a weeping, romantic counter-melody.) (Falsetto Lead) Amaj7→F#m The shadows grow long on the canyon floor But I’ve never wanted anything more... Than to stay right here While the stars appear. [Guitar & String Solo] (A clean, "twangy" surf guitar solo, played slow and melodic. The strings rise to a crescendo, echoing the guitar’s phrasing with a lush, Hollywood-orchestra finish.) [Chorus] (Full arrangement: Bass, drums, strings, and wall-of-sound vocal harmonies) Oh, honey, let the tide come in I want to feel where you end and I begin Underneath the palms, in the velvet shade The sweetest promise that we ever made It’s a long, slow summer And I’m falling over you. [Outro] (The drums drop out. Just the rhythmic strumming of an acoustic guitar and a faint, high-register violin note holding steady.) (Layered Falsetto) Falling over you... (Sun-soaked... so soaked...) Falling over you... (Fade out on the sound of distant waves and a final, shimmering chime.)