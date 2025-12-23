BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tangerine Tide
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
0
7 views • 21 hours ago
Slow to medium paced, 60s, sun-soaked, summer California surf vibe, romantic beach pop, slacker rock, melodic, Love song; male vocalist with layered falsetto style reverb vocals, full orchestral with smooth violin strings

(Tempo: 85 BPM) (Style: Think The Beach Boys’ "Pet Sounds" meets The Ventures and modern slacker-surf like Drugdealer) [Intro] (The song opens with a single, drenched-in-reverb electric guitar picking a lazy, chromatic melody. A swell of warm, cinematic violins rises like a morning tide. Gentle orchestral chimes twinkle over a steady, walking bassline.) [Verse 1] (Vocals: Breathy, laid-back, layered in three-part harmony with a heavy plate reverb) Golden honey on the window sill The canyon’s quiet and the air is still I’m waking up inside a Technicolor dream Of salt and soda and tangerine... The Pacific is a mirror, baby, flat and blue And I’m just drifting in the thought of you. [Chorus] (The orchestra expands; lush, sweeping strings carry the melody. High falsetto "Ooh-wa-ooh" harmonies sit behind the lead.) Oh, honey, let the tide come in I want to feel where you end and I begin Underneath the palms, in the velvet shade The sweetest promise that we ever made It’s a long, slow summer And I’m falling over you. [Verse 2] (Drums enter: A soft, thuddy 60s snare with plenty of room sound. A celesta or glockenspiel mimics the guitar line.) Sand is sticking to your sun-kissed skin Tell me, darling, where have you been? I’ve been waiting by the pier with a radio Watching all the tourists come and go... But the world stops spinning when you’re in the light Everything’s easy, everything’s right. [Bridge] (The mood shifts to a dreamy, minor-key swell. The violins become more prominent and melodic, playing a weeping, romantic counter-melody.) (Falsetto Lead) Amaj7​→F#m​ The shadows grow long on the canyon floor But I’ve never wanted anything more... Than to stay right here While the stars appear. [Guitar & String Solo] (A clean, "twangy" surf guitar solo, played slow and melodic. The strings rise to a crescendo, echoing the guitar’s phrasing with a lush, Hollywood-orchestra finish.) [Chorus] (Full arrangement: Bass, drums, strings, and wall-of-sound vocal harmonies) Oh, honey, let the tide come in I want to feel where you end and I begin Underneath the palms, in the velvet shade The sweetest promise that we ever made It’s a long, slow summer And I’m falling over you. [Outro] (The drums drop out. Just the rhythmic strumming of an acoustic guitar and a faint, high-register violin note holding steady.) (Layered Falsetto) Falling over you... (Sun-soaked... so soaked...) Falling over you... (Fade out on the sound of distant waves and a final, shimmering chime.)

