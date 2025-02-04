BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

467) Ireland gov uses Storm Éowyn to implement Agenda 21 for mass rural depopulation
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
572 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 2 months ago

Source — The Richie Allen Show; January 30th 2025.

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2025-01-30T11_22_14-08_00


One week after Storm Éowyn hit Ireland, hundreds of thousands of people remain without power and access to water. The government is lost with all hands. Is it down to bad planning? Incompetence? Or is it something more sinister? Clare Rehill is a friend of the show. She lives in County Leitrim. She has been told that her family will not have power restored until next week at least. She shares her story and her thoughts about what is really going on. Don't miss this show.


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
powerwaterirelandaccessstorm eowynbad planning
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy