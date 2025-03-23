What is the Gospel?

There is a lot of confusion among Christians as to what the Gospel means, but most can agree it has to do with what Jesus wants His followers to do. Jesus is the founder of the Christian church and His ministry was supernatural, beginning with the incarnation, when the Son of God inhabited a human body.

The physical body of Jesus had a birthday but the Son of God did not. Think about that for a moment. It is also important to realize that Jesus’ physical body died on the cross, but Jesus spent three days and nights in Paradise until His physical body was resurrected and He moved back into His body and commissioned His followers with the same supernatural power.

However, this only comes about through the baptism of the Holy Spirit and this where the modern church runs into trouble. Instead of soaring like eagles, the majority of church members are like fat turkey’s scrounging for crumbs on the ground because the supernatural aspect is missing.

They are trying to fulfill the great commission, not knowing that they have been abandoned by the Holy Spirit. Jesus clearly outlined what He wanted His followers to do and the weak modern church bears little resemblance to the formidable and dominant early church.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1683.pdf

RLJ-1683 -- DECEMBER 23, 2018

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



