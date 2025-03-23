BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What is the Gospel?
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 1 month ago

There is a lot of confusion among Christians as to what the Gospel means, but most can agree it has to do with what Jesus wants His followers to do. Jesus is the founder of the Christian church and His ministry was supernatural, beginning with the incarnation, when the Son of God inhabited a human body.

The physical body of Jesus had a birthday but the Son of God did not. Think about that for a moment. It is also important to realize that Jesus’ physical body died on the cross, but Jesus spent three days and nights in Paradise until His physical body was resurrected and He moved back into His body and commissioned His followers with the same supernatural power.

However, this only comes about through the baptism of the Holy Spirit and this where the modern church runs into trouble. Instead of soaring like eagles, the majority of church members are like fat turkey’s scrounging for crumbs on the ground because the supernatural aspect is missing.

They are trying to fulfill the great commission, not knowing that they have been abandoned by the Holy Spirit. Jesus clearly outlined what He wanted His followers to do and the weak modern church bears little resemblance to the formidable and dominant early church.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1683.pdf

RLJ-1683 -- DECEMBER 23, 2018

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
deathgospelcrossjesuschristiansresurrectionparadiseson of godsupernaturalministryfounderchristian churchincarnationbaptism of the holy spiritgreat commissionphysical bodysupernatural powermodern church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy