The Empire Was Right in Star Wars

The video is done in fun to show both how propaganda can be used to spin anything and that there are some plot holes in Star Wars. Rebuttal and sequel videos are being planned, so feel free to leave a comment and I may discuss it in long form.

For over four decades, there has been debate on who the true villains and heroes of the Star Wars Saga are. With over 30 minutes of content and discussion, I feel that a fair argument can be made in favor of The Empire.

I am not implying that the empire, sith, or their associates are perfectly good and I am not saying the jedi, rebels, or their associates are purely evil. But each side sits squarely on a spectrum. With the empire leaning towards the morally justified side and and the rebels and jedi leaning more towards war mongering blood thirsty side.

