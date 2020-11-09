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Climate Change _ What is needed?
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3 views • November 09, 2020
This is the final video in a series on climate change, and how it relates to other significant events described in Bible prophecy, including the rise of China, and the fall of the American empire (destruction of the USA). The current state of the planet is taking us closer and closer to a global dictatorship, from which there be no escape. So, what is the solution? How will we survive during such a regime? Watch this video to find out what you need to do to be prepared.
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