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UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER - THE END OF THE WORLD ORDER AS WE KNOW IT
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380 views • February 26, 2022
He's Correct.Their time is up.EMPTY VESSELS MAKE THE MOST NOISE. There is no war. Just the usual media clown show.The US will not attack Russia.Biden is not in control of the pentagon.So what European country is going to take on Russia without the US ? There is also the issue of european gas supply from Russia .....
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