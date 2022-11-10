Recorded Q&A on Global Obfuscation & Staging Events with Chloe Hudson

Apr 4, 2020

From a YT Live recording with Chloe Hudson of World Peace Projects: Q&A on the Global Agenda From a live stream answering questions regrind our current situation with the complete obfuscation of the truth of what is actually going on and what they have planned and are initiating. This IS THE RECKONING! WE DO NOT CONSENT AND AND REVOKE ALL AGREEMENTS OF ENTRAPMENT! “On behalf of myself and all others within my responsibility, I declare that we have 100% individual sovereignty, and I invoke 100% protection from anything that might restrict that sovereignty or our ability to act on it. I revoke all prior consents, and we agree to ONLY that which acts benevolently for all parts of our Selves within the All, and we claim unlimited time and space—without any kind of pressure—to feel into and determine for ourselves whether something is benevolent.”

For Lauda Leon session inquiries, donations and bookings, speaking engagements, contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected] Chloe Hudson of: www.worldpeaceprojects.global YouTube: World Peace Projects Email: [email protected] Question everything and BE PREPARED. This is a true dark night of the soul and all will be tested as nothing will be able to remain hidden absolutely everything will be brought to the Light in this purification process. This is a staged and planned operation in the making for a very long time. We must be prepared spiritually first and foremost and physically absolutely to the best of our ability. LOOK UP ALWAYS! SAY NO TO 5G & ALL CONTROL SYSTEMS THAT DO NOT RESPECT SOVEREIGNTY, FREEDOM, OUR HEALTH, WILL & OUR LIVES! Declaration of Sovereignty & revocation can be found at www.sovereignki.com



DECLARATION OF LAW: As per THE LAW, if any energy body or form on all levels, across all time, dimensions and timelessness, within any sub-layer of any and all existences and realities as per quantum experience of manifested or non-manifestation should attempt to project Unwarranted harm unto our energy bodies in any way on any level of existence across all quantum layers and levels, they will automatically be rendered neutralized from our Infini-Verses and will reap their own projected forms of harm upon their lives and their infinite experience, whilst the opposite will result in our Verse of Love and Abundance and Protection. The same effect is enacted for any violation against or misuse of our publicly shared materials if utilized for negative purposes. All materials produced by Sovereign Ki are for the express purpose of the Highest Prime Original Good outside all matrices, counterfeit realities and Inverse verses on all levels, dimensions, densities, folds pockets and times in timelessness. Shared information and labors are intended to serve the Highest Positive Potential in Unlocking individuals towards the Great Becoming of all that Seek Truth, Heart wisdom, the Heart of all Verses, Knowledge and Emancipation from all bound realities- Lauda and George Leon

INTRO:Intro music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsuhttps://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu End Song By Kevin MacLeod: Ancient Winds Preview by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song... http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Please Support the work for our Sovereignty and Liberation! Gifts of support are welcomed via PP to paypal.me/SovereignKi or via PP to [email protected] and thank you!