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A Short Clip from my Recent Interview on The Rundown Live
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20 views • January 24, 2021
Thank you to KGRA Radio and The Rundown Live with Kristan T. Harris for having me on as a guest. Please check out the full show linked below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjsoVItnsOw
Please subscribe to The Rundown Live. Kristan Harris is an old friend of mine and he's a really good citizen journalist who works very hard and produces great research.
Channel link below
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRundownLive/videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjsoVItnsOw
Please subscribe to The Rundown Live. Kristan Harris is an old friend of mine and he's a really good citizen journalist who works very hard and produces great research.
Channel link below
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRundownLive/videos
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