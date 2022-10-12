Backup Power Project E6 - Solar Direct Charging Secrets

In a grid down situation, not coming back any time soon, would it be possible to charge 18V power tool batteries directly off of an 18V solar panel (no tool charger, no inverter, no charge controller, no storage battery needed)? Let's find out!
