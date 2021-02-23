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Are Headaches Ruining Your Life?
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53 views • February 23, 2021
Dr. Myranda Golla, a chiropractor and nutrition expert, joins me to discuss the most common causes of headaches and what you can do to get relief.
Some of the causes we discuss are stress, toxins, food sensitivities, hormones, blood pressure, neck issues and more.
Some other common headache causes we did not cover:
*Eye Strain and other eye-related issues
*Alcohol addiction
*Head Injury
*Brain Tumor
The apple cider vinegar brand we mentioned: https://www.bragg.com/
The Young Living Essential Oils we talked about:
*Peppermint
*Aroma Siez
*Deep Relief
and the Thieves Household Cleaner
The washing soda cleaner I mentioned: https://www.charliesoap.com/
The mineral formula from Standard Process we talked about:MinChex
Email me at [email protected] if you would like to order MinChex or are interested in a virtual appointment.
Dr. G's web site: https://www.healingmcalester.com/
And
Dr G’s course on headaches (still under construction:
https://theheadachewhisperer.teachable.com/
Some of the causes we discuss are stress, toxins, food sensitivities, hormones, blood pressure, neck issues and more.
Some other common headache causes we did not cover:
*Eye Strain and other eye-related issues
*Alcohol addiction
*Head Injury
*Brain Tumor
The apple cider vinegar brand we mentioned: https://www.bragg.com/
The Young Living Essential Oils we talked about:
*Peppermint
*Aroma Siez
*Deep Relief
and the Thieves Household Cleaner
The washing soda cleaner I mentioned: https://www.charliesoap.com/
The mineral formula from Standard Process we talked about:MinChex
Email me at [email protected] if you would like to order MinChex or are interested in a virtual appointment.
Dr. G's web site: https://www.healingmcalester.com/
And
Dr G’s course on headaches (still under construction:
https://theheadachewhisperer.teachable.com/
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