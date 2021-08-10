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London Mayor Is An Absolute BELIEVER...In Vaccine Passports
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0 view • August 10, 2021
sources:
https://archive.is/BoTqh
https://archive.is/zmMw3
https://archive.is/Nd6Kq
https://archive.is/PjqLO
https://archive.is/msVSn
https://archive.is/KaROK#selection-415.3-415.78
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S138665322030175X
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/canada/
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting
https://archive.is/3B8Vd
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://archive.is/9qI3l
https://archive.is/NGxmT
Find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
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You can support my efforts with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
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Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
https://archive.is/BoTqh
https://archive.is/zmMw3
https://archive.is/Nd6Kq
https://archive.is/PjqLO
https://archive.is/msVSn
https://archive.is/KaROK#selection-415.3-415.78
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S138665322030175X
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/canada/
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting
https://archive.is/3B8Vd
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://archive.is/9qI3l
https://archive.is/NGxmT
Find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Minds: https://www.minds.com/thedtrain/
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my efforts with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
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