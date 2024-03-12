THE REAL JESUS - PART 39

This video takes a fresh look at investing talents, showing how you need to take a risk if you want to achieve anything for God. Reno Nevada casinos have faith in the odds, but it can teach us much about faith in God and how it works.



When hearing from God we may not have absolute clarity, but in the long run we are guaranteed to win. If we keep trying and keep asking God for help, gambling on God always pays off in the end.



So become a risk taker... but take the right kind of risks!



[You don't need to watch previous parts in this series in order to understand this video. However the more videos in the series you watch, the clearer an understanding you'll have about who the Real Jesus is, what he actually taught, and how it can revolutionize our lives.]

