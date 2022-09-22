MUST LISTEN TO! SG Anon Audio File #12. Hussein Obama's Treason | "World War" Coming | New Alliances | Future is Silver & Gold

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Anon Audio File 12
SGAnon discusses recent comms from <45> referring to the treason, and nuclear terrorism, committed by POTUS44, Hussein Obama, and how it will tie into Election Fraud of 2020, the coming war in Europe, and the coming conflict in the Middle East.
The future is Golden. Hang in there Patriots, we are almost at the public conclusion for Phase 1.
WWG1WGA
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TruthSocial: @realSGAnon
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