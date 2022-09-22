Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MUST LISTEN TO! SG Anon Audio File #12. Hussein Obama's Treason | "World War" Coming | New Alliances | Future is Silver & Gold
76 views
channel image
harrier808
Published 2 months ago |

Anon Audio File 12

SGAnon discusses recent comms from <45> referring to the treason, and nuclear terrorism, committed by POTUS44, Hussein Obama, and how it will tie into Election Fraud of 2020, the coming war in Europe, and the coming conflict in the Middle East.

The future is Golden. Hang in there Patriots, we are almost at the public conclusion for Phase 1.

WWG1WGA
-------------------------------------

TruthSocial: @realSGAnon
-------------------------------------

Keywords
politicseventscurrent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket