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FEDERAL GRANT COMPLIANCE ANALYST WARNS COVID "RELIEF" MONEY COMES WITH KILL SHOT MANDATES FOR ALL
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180 views • October 16, 2021
This is also how they will get to your children. What does the bible say about money and evil? Source: Mike Adams as found on the Adverse Reactions To The New Normal channel. If you liked this video you may also like some of these:
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