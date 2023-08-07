BREAKING: START OF WW3? - China & Russia Navy Fleets Near Alaska! - What Does This Mean?

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the Chinese and Russian Navy flotilla that neared Alaskan shores this week as the United States deployed destroyer ships and planes to stop them from getting closer.

There is a concerted effort to force the world into World War 3. These governments are all working with each other behind closed doors. This isn't a real war but it will have real consequences.

World governments are attempting to create global instability in order to get order out of chaos. They need the appropriate excuse to force humanity into technocratic slavery. From 15 Minute Cities and CBDCs to famine and war.

In this video, we break down what's really going on between Russia, China, Ukraine, Taiwan and the United States.





