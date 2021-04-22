Do Not Get Vaccinated! Do Not Get Vaccinated!

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“Don’t get a vaccine.” This is what the Whistleblower Movement (WM), the New Federal State of China (NFSC), and Mr. Miles Guo keep telling the world.
In the April 13, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said don’t ask again whether you should get a vaccine, and he urged people to read the three reports of Dr. Li-Meng Yan[1-4]. The WM and NFSC have warned many times that the “vaccine economy” and “vaccine politics” will turn into the “vaccine disaster” and even a war. He reminded people that the CCP has never successfully developed a SARS vaccine from 2003 until today and that this new coronavirus was from the CCP’s P4 lab in Wuhan is an unrestricted bioweapon. He said that the pandemic has exposed the ugliness, falsehood, evil, and deception of many people, while the NFSC people have firm beliefs in truth, justice, courage, and self-confidence. ...