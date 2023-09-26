Mom Battles Billion-Dollar Gambling Industry Luring Kids Via Video Games - Jeanne Seaver

The billion-dollar gambling industry is targeting our children and grandchildren on iPhones and video games, warns Jeanne Seaver. Jeanne is the founder of Moms Against Gambling, and having come from a childhood with addicted parents, she knows the dangers and devastation of what any addiction can do to a family. Jeanne is a child advocate and works to educate people on the hazards of what commercialized gambling is doing not just to adults, but also to children. One in five gambling addicts will attempt suicide and that tragic statistic is just one of many dark sides of what gambling does to a person. Jeanne is working to help kids run from the allure of gambling and focus on achieving greater things in life.







Slot machine games use colorful visuals like Spiderman and Sonic the Hedgehog to lure children into playing





Be proactive instead of reactive to the problem of gambling





Most parents are shocked and unaware when they hear about the reality of gambling games and its subsequent addictions





Playing slot machines will lead to the total destruction of the family if left unchecked







