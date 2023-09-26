Mom Battles Billion-Dollar Gambling Industry Luring Kids Via Video Games - Jeanne Seaver

The billion-dollar gambling industry is targeting our children and grandchildren on iPhones and video games, warns Jeanne Seaver. Jeanne is the founder of Moms Against Gambling, and having come from a childhood with addicted parents, she knows the dangers and devastation of what any addiction can do to a family. Jeanne is a child advocate and works to educate people on the hazards of what commercialized gambling is doing not just to adults, but also to children. One in five gambling addicts will attempt suicide and that tragic statistic is just one of many dark sides of what gambling does to a person. Jeanne is working to help kids run from the allure of gambling and focus on achieving greater things in life.
TAKEAWAYS
Slot machine games use colorful visuals like Spiderman and Sonic the Hedgehog to lure children into playing
Be proactive instead of reactive to the problem of gambling
Most parents are shocked and unaware when they hear about the reality of gambling games and its subsequent addictions
Playing slot machines will lead to the total destruction of the family if left unchecked
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Stop Predatory Gambling: https://www.stoppredatorygambling.org/
Phil Mickelson Loses $100 Million: https://bit.ly/3YYE5fQ
Michael Jordan Lost $500 Million in 3 Seconds: https://bit.ly/3YZlTm8
🔗 CONNECT WITH MOMS AGAINST GAMBLING
Website: https://momsagainstgambling.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NOGamblinginGA
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM
TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.