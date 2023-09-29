Oktoberfest Series 2023: Ska Brewing Oktoberfest Vienna Lager 5.0/5*

* Nope they are in the same family but different. Cousins would be the best descriptor.This is a delicious brew if you like the lagers but sadly Vienna style has fallen out of favor. The is a link to some recipes below if you want to try your hand at a home brew.

She runs 6.1 for the ABV, 22 for the IBUs, I'd guess her to be a beautiful 33 for the SRM.

( https://byo.com/article/vienna-lager-in-exile/ )

Thanks for coming by and spending some time with the doggos and I.

Big 3 folks

Proust!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/