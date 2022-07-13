FULL SHOW 7/12/22 - Worldwide Rebellion Against Globalist Tyranny EXPLODES

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The WEF’s plan for a NEW Dark Age is on the fast-track to the ASHES of history! The Great Reset is dead on arrival & the NWO is fighting for its satanic life! Another sign of the Great Awakening’s victory is the success of the new film “Alex’s War” that is now DOMINATING Apple’s pre-orders chart!