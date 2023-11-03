Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 3, 2023 - SACRIFICING ISRAEL: U.S. goal is to maneuver Israel to bomb Iran, even if Israel is destroyed in retaliation

0:00 SACRIFICING ISRAEL

1:24:59 Interview with Xavier Ayrals





- Why do BLACK lives matter but BROWN lives do not?

- Rich white nation bombs poor brown nation, media portrays rich white nation as the victims

- The US has long planned to attack and destroy #Iran

- Israel is the puppet state being maneuvered to wage that attack on Iran

- Brookings Institution document reveal plan to DIVERT all retaliation onto #Israel

- #Hamas served as an "accelerant" to bring us to a wider regional war

- #Russia says Israel has no right to self-defense because it is the OCCUPYING power

- #Gaza deaths exceed 9,000 Palestinians as IDF bombing continues

- "No limit" Lindsay Graham says UNLIMITED numbers of Palestinians can be justifiably killed

- The USA is using Israel as a proxy nation against Iran just as #Ukraine was used against Russia

- Israel's atrocities and ethnic cleansing activities are DESIGNED to provoke a wider regional war

- Israel is even bombing BAKERIES and killing people who are standing in line for BREAD

- Full interview with author and researcher Xavier Ayrals on apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary





