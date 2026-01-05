Mushroomhead’s Aydin "Alien" Kerr - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 599

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Aydin "Alien" Kerr, drummer of the alternative metal band, Mushroomhead, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Psychostick, Black Satellite, and Mind Incision. Mushroomhead is currently supporting their newest album, Call the Devil.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Tama Starclassic Maple Drum Kit - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19XkXg

Tama Starclassic Maple 14″×7″ Snare Drum - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6ozoR

Evans Heavyweight Snare Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zxAvAm

Evans Heavyweight Dry Snare Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zN17xr

Evans EC2 Clear Tom Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EELPLX

Evans Black Chrome Resonant Tom Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bO6K6B

Zildjian 18″ K Special Dry Crash - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6y010N

Zildjian 10″ K Special Dry Splash - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2aoeoD

Zildjian 15″ K Sweet Hi-Hats - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dO2v2Q

Zildjian 18″ A Custom Crash - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N95J5O

Zildjian Oriental Mini China - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRXYXO

Zildjian 19″ K Custom Hybrid Crash - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/MAPVPP

Zildjian 18″ K Cluster Crash - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aEVE3

Zildjian K Dark Ride - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKj1Aa

Zildjian 13″ Special Recording Hi-Hats - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyYm9y

Zildjian K Custom Hybrid China - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9LmZ4e

Tama Iron Cobra Double Bass Drum Pedals - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POegJ6

Tama Speed Cobra Hi-Hat Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55WG2n

DW Heavy Bass Drum Beaters - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aObzvj

Roland RT-Series Kick Drum Triggers - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APdQxR

Roland RT-Series Snare Drum Trigger - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GKxkPE

Roland TM-2 Trigger Module - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WyYro3

Shure SM57 Dynamic Microphones - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxJKzR

Shure SE215 In-Ear Monitors - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JK9AeQ

Tama Drum Rack System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/XmgR05

Tama Drum Throne - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/BnN9m9

ProMark FireGrain 2B Hickory Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09g5E3





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - October 28, 2025

Location - The Vixen in McHenry, IL





KEEP UP WITH MUSHROOMHEAD:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/mushroomheadofficial

Instagram - https://instagram.com/mushroomheadofficial

Twitter - https://twitter.com/mushroomhead





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:37 Skip Intro

00:53 Drum Kit

02:26 Cymbals

05:11 Drumsticks

05:27 Hardware/Electronics





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.





Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!



