Sep 14, 2023





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for September 12, 2023.





Here is the message of Saint Michael:





Beloved of the Holy Trinity and of Our Queen and Mother, I come to you by Divine Order.





You ARE A PRIVILEGED GENERATION, despite the amount of evil deeds and bad acts with which you serve to offend the Heart of Our most beloved King and Lord Jesus Christ, and despite this the Divine Mercy overflows over this sinful generation.





WHAT TIME IS FOR THE HUMAN CREATURE, It IS NOT FOR THE WILL OF GOD.





They live thinking that nothing will happen and that they will continue to look each other in the face for a long time, but it is no longer so children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Humanity enters the moment in which it continues to be surprised by the force of nature, the sun and the universe itself.





The moon makes itself felt by exerting its force on the tides.





Evil is unleashing its wrath against God's children, leading them to be frightened by the prophecies so that you will continue without desiring conversion.





There are so many children of God who every moment breaks the Law of God allowing themselves, in their opinion, what they consider venial sins, but live from the base instincts of the flesh and do not decide to overcome temptations.





They know that Sacred Scripture exists and they know it superficially, but they think they are wise of religion and of everything that exists, they live pointing at their brothers and sisters, they live adrift without commitments, they live by their whims and increase their own errors until they become inopportune and annoying with their brothers and sisters.





This is the time for them to begin the path of humility by recognizing themselves as sinners before it is too late.





Human creatures have to recognize what they are: the humble, humble; the proud, proud and then initiate the inner change.





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ,





Pray tirelessly and to those who mock you because they pray, do not respond, keep silent and pray for those brothers to convert.





Children of Our Queen and Mother of the End Times:





THE TIME HAS COME!





THE ARM OF THE FATHER GRADUALLY DROPS ON THE EARTH THE LAST DROPS OF HIS CHALICE AS HIS OMNIPOTENT ARM GOES DOWN.





Human creatures are totally divided: those who believe in the Holy Trinity and in Our Queen and Mother and those who do not, because there will be no room for the lukewarm.





The human creature comes to make a decision:

with God or against God.





with Our Queen and Mother or against Our Queen and Mother.





You do not judge because Divine Mercy remains at all times.





Live on unity and fraternity, that both fraternity and obedience to the Divine Commands will make the Devil groan in terror and fright.





You have received the blessing of the Oil of the Good Samaritan and the one that bears My Name, use them, the time has come, they are protection for you.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, mankind wounded by nauseating sins is purified.





Pray My children, pray, some human creatures, finding themselves alone and confused in life, from now on will begin the path of torture at the hands of the henchmen of evil.





A GREAT SIGN IN HEAVEN OCCURS AND OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER OF GUADALUPE AMAZES HUMANITY, SHOWING WHAT HAS NOT BEEN REVEALED.





Volcanoes, water, earthquakes and fires will continue torturing humanity; which is part of what they will face.





THIS WORD IS NOT FOR YOU TO KEEP, BUT FOR YOU TO DEEPEN AND LIVE it IN SPIRIT AND TRUTH.





My Heavenly Legions are attentive to the Divine Orders.





Be love and "the rest will be given to you in addition. "





I bless you.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following COMMENTARY comes FROM LUZ DE MARÍA:





Brothers and Sisters:





Before this preaching of Saint Michael the Archangel, I invite you to say in one voice:





"Fiat Voluntas Tua" (Thy will be done).





