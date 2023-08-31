Ancient History Using the Bible - Learning as a Homeschooling Family

Learn with me how to pull the family together for the JOY of learning His Story! We begin "in the beginning" with Ancient History, using the Bible as our main resource. We are pulling together several grades and resources to learn how to give the children their notebook assignments based on their level of ability to read, write and reason. This enables us to discuss the stories, deduce principles and learn how to apply them. Practicing how to learn this way gives us time to include enrichment experiences. Have FUN educating at home! https://teachinghisstory.com/