Dr. Martin Kulldorff. “World Gone Mad:” Covid Lockdowns, Unethical Mandates and Government Censorship

In a compelling interview with The New American, Martin Kulldorff, a former professor of medicine at Harvard and co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, delves into the epidemiologically absurd and medically unethical Covid-19 policies and the totalitarian practice of government censorship targeting lawful speech.

The scientist unveils his instant skepticism toward Covid-19 restrictions. He confessed, "I was scared of Covid for 10, maybe 20 minutes," elucidating how early data suggested that the virus would spread globally and that it posed a miniscule threat to the majority of society. Instead of advocating targeted protection of vulnerable populations while preserving normalcy for the rest and seeking early treatments, the government, disregarding the basics of edipemiology known to humanity for millennia, opted for sweeping lockdowns and school closures, adversely (and often irreversibly) impacting both children and adults and creating collateral public health damage translated into the rise in cancers, cardiovascular diseases, mental health issues, and diabetes, as well as plummeted educational and social development in children. Notably, nations like Sweden, which embraced strategies akin to Dr. Kulldorff's recommendations, enjoyed drastically better public health outcomes as well as lower Covid mortality rates and no academic setbacks for children.

Furthermore, the scientist raises grave concerns about the government's suppression of dissenting voices on social media platforms. "The First Amendment is not only a right for me to speak; it's also the right for every American to listen," he asserts, denouncing governmental overreach as dangerous and incompatible with American values. Along with Drs. Jay Bhattacharya and Sunetra Gupta, activist Jill Hines, the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, and the states of Missouri and Louisiana, Dr. Kulldorff is a plaintiff in the Murthy v. Missouri (formerly Missouri v. Biden) case that is expected to be ruled on by the Supreme Court by June.

Additionally, Dr. Kulldorff, a former member of the Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group, addresses issues related to the safety and efficacy of Covid vaccines, citing serious flaws in their clinical trials and talking about the differences in excess mortality between people vaccinated with mRNA and viral-based Covid vaccines.

Dr. Martin Kulldorff is a founding fellow of the Academy for Science and Freedom.

