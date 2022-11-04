04/11/2022 China Insight

April 8, the fate of the lorry drivers in the Communist China was showcased. Although the drivers were trying their best to ensure the transportation of living necessities,they couldn’t avoid being quarantined. The supply chain was cut off by man-made blockade under the pandemic, which was the main reason for the shortage of supplies in the cities.April 11, it’s a man-made disaster in Communist China during the pandemic. Using the pandemic as an excuse, a government staff member yelled at a farmer who was inspecting wheat sprouts in his farmland, and forced him to go home.On April 11, Shanghai’s pandemic control measures were further strengthened. One after another, residents revealed that every household in their residential communities was sealed.April 5, Shanghai. An old lady wormed out from the building which was under lockdown to buy groceriesApril 11, Shanghai. At midnight, an old man in the blocked community cried and called for help.April 6, Shanghai. Due to the CCP’s pandemic lockdown policy, migrant workers were blocked and did not eat for two days. They called out to other residents for help.April 10. ShangHai . Under the pandemic lockdown policy, the residents went out to purchase daily necessities, and then were denied to return to their homes.March 31, Suzhou, Anhui Province.When my grandfather passed away, the grandchildren who were far away from home could not go home to worship because of the pandemic control, so they could only kowtow through their mobile phone camera to mourn.