Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In the Himalaya MOS Farm case against Sara Wei, the judge ruled that the NFSC and the Whistleblower Movement are legitimate organizations dedicated to advancing democracy in China
14 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 days ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p27bnrmbb98

2023.02.04 , and are doing what is right, which is a good basis for us to win a series of future lawsuits against the CCP under U.S. case law.

在香草山农场起诉魏丽红的案件中，法官裁定新中国联邦和爆料革命是致力于推进中国民主和打倒中共的合法组织,是在做正义的事情, 根据美国案例法对我们未来赢得一系列中共的诉讼奠定了良好的基础.



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket