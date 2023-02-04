In the Himalaya MOS Farm case against Sara Wei, the judge ruled that the NFSC and the Whistleblower Movement are legitimate organizations dedicated to advancing democracy in China

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https://gettr.com/post/p27bnrmbb98
2023.02.04 , and are doing what is right, which is a good basis for us to win a series of future lawsuits against the CCP under U.S. case law.
在香草山农场起诉魏丽红的案件中，法官裁定新中国联邦和爆料革命是致力于推进中国民主和打倒中共的合法组织,是在做正义的事情, 根据美国案例法对我们未来赢得一系列中共的诉讼奠定了良好的基础.