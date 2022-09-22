Partisans Prop-up Porn for Progeny

In this episode of Rotten to the Core on The Sons of Liberty Radio, SonsOfLibertyMedia.com contributor Suzanne Hamner fills in for the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor and we inform the public about the continued push to advance pornographic material to young children in public schools. You might be surprised at some of the places that this is showing up and how tyrants are seeking to rule over parents about how their children will be indoctrinated sexually. This is an eye-opening broadcast.





