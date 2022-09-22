Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Partisans Prop-up Porn for Progeny
0 views
channel image
Sons of Liberty
Published 2 months ago |

In this episode of Rotten to the Core on The Sons of Liberty Radio, SonsOfLibertyMedia.com contributor Suzanne Hamner fills in for the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor and we inform the public about the continued push to advance pornographic material to young children in public schools. You might be surprised at some of the places that this is showing up and how tyrants are seeking to rule over parents about how their children will be indoctrinated sexually. This is an eye-opening broadcast.


https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/partisans-prop-up-porn-for-progeny-video/

Help support the channel:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown
Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292
Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ
Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN
Stockpile Food For The Future:  https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3
Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c
Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty
Make Your Own Fulvic/Humic Acid – Use Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY You’ll Save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/gold-standard-kit
Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty
Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/
One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
educationpornpublic schoolstim brownsons of liberty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket