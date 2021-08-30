BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Do it Yourself With Chlorine Dioxide" - My Free eBook Summary, Chapter by Chapter
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
2177 followers
Follow
80
Share
Report
20408 views • August 30, 2021
Chlorine Dioxide as a medicine is the most sensored chemical on the planet. It is so effective against disease that youtube, facebook and twitter actively remove any positive discussion about it. Yet, Chlorine Dioxide works!!! It is inexpensive, safe and and extremely powerful against almost any infection or disease in the world. If you haven't gone through the book, here is a summary of each chapter so that you can get a quick idea of what is in it. I get no compensation for writing this book or giving it away for free. I only want to teach others about what it is and how it works. Additionally, there are a few other simple molecules that I teach about that also help the body to heal itself quickly and easily. These are Hydroxygen, DMSO, Calcium Hypochlorite and Charged Water (plasma water).

Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...

Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/

Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing

My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1

My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth

My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Keywords
bookmmschlorine dioxideclo2cdsdmsocalcium hypochloritehhoebookfree book
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I&#8217;m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I’m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

Mike Adams
The Genetic Survival Pharmacy: My Case for Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin C, and DNA-Repair Superfoods

The Genetic Survival Pharmacy: My Case for Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin C, and DNA-Repair Superfoods

Mike Adams
Trump-pushed Sunshine Protection Act stalls in Senate as health experts warn of hidden dangers

Trump-pushed Sunshine Protection Act stalls in Senate as health experts warn of hidden dangers

Willow Tohi
Study Links REM Sleep to Lower Risk of Dementia, Heart Failure and Other Diseases

Study Links REM Sleep to Lower Risk of Dementia, Heart Failure and Other Diseases

Douglas Harrington
Here&#8217;s why alcohol-free mouthwash is becoming a popular choice for daily oral care

Here’s why alcohol-free mouthwash is becoming a popular choice for daily oral care

HRS Editors
Taking stairs just 6 flights daily slashes heart death risk by 39%, major study finds

Taking stairs just 6 flights daily slashes heart death risk by 39%, major study finds

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy