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"Do it Yourself With Chlorine Dioxide" - My Free eBook Summary, Chapter by Chapter
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20408 views • August 30, 2021
Chlorine Dioxide as a medicine is the most sensored chemical on the planet. It is so effective against disease that youtube, facebook and twitter actively remove any positive discussion about it. Yet, Chlorine Dioxide works!!! It is inexpensive, safe and and extremely powerful against almost any infection or disease in the world. If you haven't gone through the book, here is a summary of each chapter so that you can get a quick idea of what is in it. I get no compensation for writing this book or giving it away for free. I only want to teach others about what it is and how it works. Additionally, there are a few other simple molecules that I teach about that also help the body to heal itself quickly and easily. These are Hydroxygen, DMSO, Calcium Hypochlorite and Charged Water (plasma water).
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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