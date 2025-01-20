How Communism Has Invaded America and Robert Maxwell Connection - Celia Farber

As the fires in Southern California continue to rage out of control, everyone is asking themselves: how did this happen? Celia Farber has an excellent insight on the subject. Celia is an experienced writer, investigator, and author who has spent years uncovering the hidden roots of communism around the globe. Billionaire media tycoon Robert Maxwell’s major communism tie and KGB involvement is discussed. Celia states the most obvious markers of communism, breaks down exactly how the global elites utilize crises to seize private property from American citizens, and what their ultimate goals are: rob everyone of property, land, and all sovereignty. She also talks about the perceived differences between socialism and communism, and how they’re really just different sides of the same coin.









TAKEAWAYS





The healthcare system has been a key for globalists to install their communist agenda for decades





Socialist tyranny is being implemented through the use of so-called science and free public health care





Robert Maxwell - the father of Ghislaine Maxwell - was a communist and an agent who worked against America





Communism constantly changes its clothes and costume, but its goal is always the same: destroy and control









