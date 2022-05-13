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Nullification Works: Cannabis 2022 Edition
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71 views • May 13, 2022
With federal enforcement numbers dropping by as much as 90% in the last 6 years, it should be obvious that the feds have a resource problem. When enough people and enough states refuse to comply - there’s not much the feds can do to force their so-called laws, regulations, and mandates down our throats.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 13, 2022
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 13, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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