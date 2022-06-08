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The Octave of Freedom & Tyranny
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40 views • June 08, 2022
No Privacy or Transparency
I almost broke my own brain this time
I meant to say regarding privacy/transparency that all of our thoughts, words and actions have consequences. Privacy is wanted by the criminal and wanted by the righteous only as protection from the criminal in power.
I almost broke my own brain this time
I meant to say regarding privacy/transparency that all of our thoughts, words and actions have consequences. Privacy is wanted by the criminal and wanted by the righteous only as protection from the criminal in power.
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