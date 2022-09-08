Developing Female Fetuses Could Be Rendered Infertile, but It Will Not Fully Be Known Until 20 Years' Time

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ibq5085
08/31/2022 Pfizer’s study shows that the nanoparticles in the COVID vaccine, even without the mRNA inside them, could pass through the placental barrier and induce inflammatory attack against the ovary of a developing female fetus, thus causing infertility which will only manifest 20 years later when the girl becomes of reproductive age.