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WHO Chief Scientist Rocks The ‘Jab The Kids’ Narrative To The Core In Just Over 90 Seconds
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233 views • January 22, 2022
While continuously promoting the COVID-19 jab to all adults, the Biden administration has also sought to get the youth of tomorrow to take the plunge as well. But that agenda has come under heavy criticism as data showed the COVID-19 drug does little to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Still, that hasn’t stopped President Joe Biden and the Democrats from pushing the jab on the American people and children as young as 5. Not backing down from their original COVID-19 strategy, the Biden administration’s narrative continues to crumble as the World Health Organization’s Chief Scientist recently discussed the jab and how there is NO evidence showing healthy children need a booster at all.
Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential uses of the government-approved drug, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan admitted that the main focus should be protecting the most vulnerable. But the doctor didn’t stop there as in the video above,
Swaminathan revealed that there is no reason a healthy child should be getting the COVID-19 booster
Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential uses of the government-approved drug, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan admitted that the main focus should be protecting the most vulnerable. But the doctor didn’t stop there as in the video above,
Swaminathan revealed that there is no reason a healthy child should be getting the COVID-19 booster
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