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Hell Awaits The Minions Of The NWO - Oct 23, 2021
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153 views • October 24, 2021
Bowne Report
The psychotic elite have unleashed their minions upon humanity. And as art imitates life and vice versa. These minions, drunk with power, never fail to brag about the demonic mission that they will eventually roll out upon the masses. The minions of the Global Banking Cartel rolling the dice on their Great Reset assume that all of humanity is a stupefied blank canvas where they can can simply paint their nightmarish scenario. But, as we have witnessed throughout history, they have no idea what lies in wait from the depths of individual human will.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=61742a48644bf61287374050
The psychotic elite have unleashed their minions upon humanity. And as art imitates life and vice versa. These minions, drunk with power, never fail to brag about the demonic mission that they will eventually roll out upon the masses. The minions of the Global Banking Cartel rolling the dice on their Great Reset assume that all of humanity is a stupefied blank canvas where they can can simply paint their nightmarish scenario. But, as we have witnessed throughout history, they have no idea what lies in wait from the depths of individual human will.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=61742a48644bf61287374050
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