X22 REPORT Ep. 2978a - Trump Sends Warning, Playbook Known, Countermeasures Being Applied

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2978a - Jan. 22, 2023Trump Sends Warning, Playbook Known, Countermeasures Being Applied
The GND has failed, using logical and math everything the [CB]/[WEF] is pushing doesn't add up and the people are seeing this for themselves. Trump sends a message and warns the D's don't cut SS and Medicare, he has a solution to fix it and to Make America Great Again.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!
Click Here --> http://www.nightwatchpro.com
Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.