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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - The Real Anthony Fauci, AIDS, COVID, & The Medical Industrial Complex - TheHighersideChats, 120621
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93 views • December 06, 2021
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video has an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights and not be free again.
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About Today's Guest:
For over three decades, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has been one of the world’s leading environmental advocates. He is the founder of Waterkeeper Alliance, the umbrella group for 300 local waterkeeper organizations, in 34 countries, that track down and sue polluters. Under his leadership, Waterkeeper has grown to become the world’s largest clean water advocacy organization.
Around 2005, parents of vaccine-injured children began encountering Mr. Kennedy’s speeches and writings about the toxic mercury-based preservative thimerosal. They embraced new hope that this environmental champion would finally expose the truth about vaccine injury and win justice for injured children. He is now applying his tenacious energies and sophisticated strategies to exposing the fraud and corruption within the CDC and the pharmaceutical industry, largely through his new non-profit, the Children’s Health Defense.
In the wake of the COVID pandemic, Mr. Kennedy has taken his knowledge of the corrupt infrastructure of our medical system, the CDC, and the NIAID; and written an explosive new book: The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.
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Thanks to TheHighersideChats for this video that I'm sharing.
***Join THC+ for full uninterrupted 2 hour episodes, a dedicated Plus RRS feed, lifetime forum access, merch discounts, & other bonuses like free downloads of THC music: thehighersidechats.com/plus-membership
See detailed sign up options down below.
About Today's Guest:
For over three decades, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has been one of the world’s leading environmental advocates. He is the founder of Waterkeeper Alliance, the umbrella group for 300 local waterkeeper organizations, in 34 countries, that track down and sue polluters. Under his leadership, Waterkeeper has grown to become the world’s largest clean water advocacy organization.
Around 2005, parents of vaccine-injured children began encountering Mr. Kennedy’s speeches and writings about the toxic mercury-based preservative thimerosal. They embraced new hope that this environmental champion would finally expose the truth about vaccine injury and win justice for injured children. He is now applying his tenacious energies and sophisticated strategies to exposing the fraud and corruption within the CDC and the pharmaceutical industry, largely through his new non-profit, the Children’s Health Defense.
In the wake of the COVID pandemic, Mr. Kennedy has taken his knowledge of the corrupt infrastructure of our medical system, the CDC, and the NIAID; and written an explosive new book: The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.
THC Links:
Website: TheHighersideChats.com
MeetUps: HighersideMeetups.com
Merch Store: thehighersideclothing.com/shop
Leave a voicemail for the Joint Session Bonus Shows: thehighersidechats.com/voicemail
Leave us an iTunes review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
THC Communities:
Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/RIzmxk8_m_qCW7JZ
Subreddit: reddit.com/r/highersidechats
Discord: discord.com/invite/rdGpKtW
THC Plus Sign-Up Options:
Subscribe via our website for a full-featured experience:
thehighersidechats.com/plus-membership
Subscribe via Patreon, including the full Plus archive, a dedicated RSS feed, & payment through Paypal:: patreon.com/thehighersidechats?fan_landing=true
To get a year of THC+ by cash, check, or money order please mail the payment in the amount of $96 to:
Greg Carlwood
PO Box: 153291
San Diego, CA 92195
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