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ANN VANDERSTEEL REPORTS ON THE CASE OF PATRICIA LOUISE LOCK ⚖️ [A LAND GRAB AND MEDICAL KIDNAPPING]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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92 views • 3 days ago

We broke this story several weeks ago...


....and with what we know about the enormous need for water to cool the Palantir Prisons (aka AI Data Centers) being built at break neck speed, perhaps it makes sense that they are stealing land .


Meanwhile Peter Thiel sets up shop in Argentina....


Texas Supreme Court

Case 26-0288

Call: (512) 463-1312

Fax: (512) 463-1365

Clerk email: [email protected]


I am calling (or emailing) about case number 26-0288 which is about a fully competent woman Patricia Louise Lock. The county court Cause 24GR-223 has fraud upon the court, due process violations, and is unlawfully confining Patricia Louise Lock in a locked down dementia wing. The Texas Supreme Court needs to do the right thing for Texas, order the release and full restoration of Patricia Louise Lock.


For those that have X account repost the following link and state this is about

Case 26-0288 before the Texas Supreme Court, there has been fraud upon the lower

court, due process violations, and unlawful confinement of a competent woman in

Cause 24GR-223


https://x.com/annvandersteel/status/2060132321039106153?s=20


Repost to the following


@SupremeCourt_TX

@blakeahawthorne

@KenPaxtonTX

@TXAG

@GregAbbott_TX

@GovAbottPress


Special thanks to Coach Dave Daubenmire for highlight the case yesterday morning; here is the letter: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/Bullet-points-for-media-blitz.pdf


This reminds me of the case of the Kung-Fu Judge, John L Phillips, who underwent this very same treatment 26 years ago: The Saga Of The Kung-Fu Judge, John L. Phillips


https://kungfujudge.blogspot.com/2010/07/saga-of-kung-fu-judge-john-l-phillips.html


Read more at https://kungfujudge.blogspot.com/ - you'll see some disturbing parallels with what is happening with Patricia Louise Lock [pray that her resolution is better]


Source: https://x.com/annvandersteel/status/2060132321039106153

Keywords
ann vandersteelland grabmedical kidnappingpatricia louise lockkung-fu judge john phillips
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