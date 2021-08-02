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Simon Parkes Interviews Sheriff Richard Mack - 1st Aug 2021
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80 views • August 02, 2021
An excellent interview by Simon Parkes with Sheriff Richard Mack, a former sheriff of Graham County, Arizona, USA.
Sheriff Mack won a Supreme court battle with the Clinton administration in the early 1990s on constitutional matters and continues his fight today, this time in an effort to bring child sex offenders to justice.
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For more on Simon Parkes and Sheriff Mack, visit their websites:
Simon Parkes website: https://www.simonparkes.org/
Sheriff Mack's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SheriffMack/
Sheriff Mack won a Supreme court battle with the Clinton administration in the early 1990s on constitutional matters and continues his fight today, this time in an effort to bring child sex offenders to justice.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
For more on Simon Parkes and Sheriff Mack, visit their websites:
Simon Parkes website: https://www.simonparkes.org/
Sheriff Mack's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SheriffMack/
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