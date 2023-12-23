MIKE FROM AROUND THE🌎-🌎ALERT: ICELAND VOLCANO / ATMOSPHERIC TAILS FROM WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES / READ 👇

Brandon cory Nagley





FEMA+PLANET X SYSTEM INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD GIVES A GLOBAL ALERT DUE TO THE ICELAND VOLCANO (NOT ENOUGH PRESSURE OR MAGMA+LAVA IS RELEASING-COULD MEAN BIG GLOBAL QUAKES AND OR MORE VOLCANOES BLOWING OR LAND DISPLACEMENT-PAY ATTENTION NO MATTER WHERE YOU LIVE/2-3 ATMOSPHERIC CLOUD TAILS SEEN OVER ROMANIA+THAILAND REGIONS AND ANOTHER AREA FROM BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES AND OR EXTRA CELESTIAL BODIES PASSING EARTH EVEN FROM FAR DISTANCE/MISSOURI GRAIN MILL EXPLOSION+FIRE (WILL WORSEN GLOBALLY) COMET-ASTEROID BODY PASSES EARTH PLUS METEORS COMING IN HOT+HEAVY ( SOON THEY'LL FALL IN WAVES) THESE ARE THE END TIME SIGNS JESUS (YESHUA) WARNED YOU ALL THAT YOU WOULD SEE BEFORE HIS SECOND COMING-IS CHRIST YOUR LORD? I HOPE HE IS!!! READ BELOW.

Today is now 12/22/23...i mostly show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. This videos main notes are in my comments section and sadly YouTube won't let me pin notes in my comments section anymore so scroll my comments section you'll find the main notes I suggest all read to understand what I'm showing and why. Thanks for coming by.





