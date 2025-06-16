BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FSB detain: Russian citizen in Kherson Region for plotting a terrorist attack against local officials on orders from Kiev, the FSB reports
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
14 hours ago

A Russian citizen has been detained in Kherson Region for plotting a terrorist attack against local officials on orders from Kiev, the FSB reports.

Adding: 

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reports that Ukraine and European countries are planning coordinated, sophisticated provocations targeting Russia.

Adding:

Russia has fully honored the commitments made during the Istanbul negotiations, handing over the remains of 6,060 Ukrainian soldiers and officers to Kiev, according to Vladimir Medinsky.

Russia and Ukraine continue exchanging prisoners of war, Medinsky stated.

Emergency medical transfers of severely wounded personnel from the front line have also been established between the two sides, he added.

Russia Returns Final Batch of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers

As per the Istanbul agreement, Russia has returned a total of 6,060 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev. In exchange, Ukraine handed over the remains of 78 Russian servicemen.

Russia has also declared its readiness to transfer another 2,239 bodies to Ukraine.

Adding: 

Key Points from Dmitry Peskov’s Statements:

➡️Russia remains ready to act as a mediator if needed in resolving the Iran–Israel conflict.

➡️Moscow’s offer to store Iranian uranium in Russia “is still on the table,” but the outbreak of hostilities has complicated matters.

➡️The Kremlin notes a strong consolidation of Iranian society in response to Israeli bombings.

➡️Russia is prepared to do whatever is necessary to address the root causes of the crisis in the Middle East.

➡️Moscow is in contact with both Iran and Israel and urges all sides to avoid actions that could endanger Russian citizens.

➡️Russia condemns provocations that have led to the dangerous escalation in the region.

➡️The Kremlin has taken note of Netanyahu’s statement suggesting Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran.

➡️Russia–China cooperation is not aimed against any third countries.

➡️Moscow has no concerns about China’s engagement in Central Asia undermining its own ties with the region.

➡️Central Asian countries are natural and historic allies of Russia.

➡️Putin will hold an international phone call on June 16.

Adding from Iran:

Israeli attacks are being carried out from within Iran using local assets, according to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament.

"A significant portion of enemy strikes are not direct military attacks, but operations carried out with the help of internal agents. Our vigilant citizens must report any suspicious activity to the security services immediately and with utmost care," Ghalibaf said, as quoted by IRNA.

Israel had launched its first strikes using drones hidden inside Iran. Over the weekend, Tehran saw a wave of incidents — homemade bombs, car explosions, and even a major water pipeline rupture.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
