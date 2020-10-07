© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Incredible Creatures That Defy Evolution Part 2
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • October 07, 2020
See and be amazed at the wonders of Gods Creation. Animals that defy Evolution. Truly this is an intelligent design, as science progresses Creation from an Almighty, self existing, all knowing is the only possibility for the wonders that are discovered. God is Truth, God is Love, God is Life, if we see these things in creation they came from God, for they don't come from nothing. For nothing comes from nothing. God bless you and Our Lady protect you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.