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LINE IN THE SAND ,, Might be the most important 20 mins of your life so please stay with it.
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82 views • November 19, 2021
LINE IN THE SAND,, Might be the most important 20 mins of your life so please stay with it.
This time it is Brain Food without music, until the end, as most will need to use the space bar to stop and start to be able to focus on the material and any off/on music would be distracting.
Might be the most important 20 mins of your life so please stay with it. Take a break if needed and take notes, download the video, Share with those who care. This is "homework" of the highest order.
There's so much very sad, tragic times ahead for humanity. Those of us who are vaccine free will witness friends, family, celebrities, and more dying horrible deaths. We have seen so many people on videos suffering already, but the millions, billions who have taken the death jab are yet to come to their consequence.
It will be us who will eventually not be able to touch them with bare skin as that is how the Spike Protein's get passed. Be courageous and have empathy but be smart in your behavior.
Since I have been putting this report together for over 18 months, some of it will be familiar, some new, but it is the truth as best as I could harvest and vet it.
Most of all, don't spend your time blaming but rather being active to stop the madness.
Believe you were born to be here at this time to take part in saving humanity.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/EFwefBX5SLvW/
This time it is Brain Food without music, until the end, as most will need to use the space bar to stop and start to be able to focus on the material and any off/on music would be distracting.
Might be the most important 20 mins of your life so please stay with it. Take a break if needed and take notes, download the video, Share with those who care. This is "homework" of the highest order.
There's so much very sad, tragic times ahead for humanity. Those of us who are vaccine free will witness friends, family, celebrities, and more dying horrible deaths. We have seen so many people on videos suffering already, but the millions, billions who have taken the death jab are yet to come to their consequence.
It will be us who will eventually not be able to touch them with bare skin as that is how the Spike Protein's get passed. Be courageous and have empathy but be smart in your behavior.
Since I have been putting this report together for over 18 months, some of it will be familiar, some new, but it is the truth as best as I could harvest and vet it.
Most of all, don't spend your time blaming but rather being active to stop the madness.
Believe you were born to be here at this time to take part in saving humanity.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/EFwefBX5SLvW/
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