End Times | Are Biblical End-Times Prophecies Being Fulfilled In Front of Us NOW!!! (Presentation from Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller)

Are Biblical End-Times Prophecies Being Fulfilled In Front of Us NOW!!! (Presentation from Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller)

#1 - Why is the Euphrates River Drying Up? -

“12 And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared. 13 And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet. 14 For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty. 15 Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame. 16 And he gathered them together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon.” - Revelation 16:12-16 https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/iraqs-mighty-rivers-tigris-and-euphrates-will-soon-run-dry-q5h72g5sk

WATCH -

#2 - Why Does Microsoft Have a Patent with a WO-2020-060606 Publication Number? - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO202006060

Revelation 13: 16-18 - “16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” - Revelation 13: 16-18

Watch - The Great Reset | Yuval Noah Harari "Covid-19 Was the Moment Surveillance Went Under the Skin" - https://rumble.com/v19kk5c-the-great-reset-micro-chips-under-your-skin.html

Central Bank Digital Currency | Freedom-Killing Programmable Currency Explained In 4 Minutes "The Central Bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of (currency) that central bank liability."

#3 - Is Matthew Chapter 24 and Luke Chapter 21 Being Fulfilled Right In Front of Us?

24 And Jesus went out, and departed from the temple: and his disciples came to him for to shew him the buildings of the temple.

2 And Jesus said unto them, See ye not all these things? verily I say unto you, There shall not be left here one stone upon another, that shall not be thrown down.

3 And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.

Birx Lied | "I Knew These Vaccines Were Never Going to Protect Against Infection." - Dr. Deborah Birx

Yuval Noah Harari | "It's Not An Extremely Deadly Virus & Look What It's Doing to the World (Lockdowns)."

The Pope Is Pushing the Climate Emergency | Why Did Yuval Noah Harari Say, "We Have Seen the Current Pope Making Some Very Helpful Statements (About Climate Change)?"