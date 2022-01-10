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IS THE BBC A TAVISTOCK CUTOUT PROTECTING CLINTON GATES AND TRUDEAU FOUNDATIONS? WITH DAVID HAWKINS
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81 views • January 10, 2022
IS THE BBC A TAVISTOCK CUTOUT PROTECTING CLINTON GATES AND TRUDEAU FOUNDATIONS? WITH DAVID HAWKINS
Is the BBC A Tavistock Cutout Protecting Clinton Gates and Trudeau Foundations? with David Hawkins https://is.gd/SoDzxy
Quote: "David joins me to expose links between the shadowy Tavistock institute and the lauded British Broadcasting Corporation. Subscribe to the David Hawkins' Reverse CSI YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT2iskH0Fkxe3WTLMZsyTZw
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
Is the BBC A Tavistock Cutout Protecting Clinton Gates and Trudeau Foundations? with David Hawkins https://is.gd/SoDzxy
Quote: "David joins me to expose links between the shadowy Tavistock institute and the lauded British Broadcasting Corporation. Subscribe to the David Hawkins' Reverse CSI YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT2iskH0Fkxe3WTLMZsyTZw
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
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