Inflationary Depression
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
The U.S. economy is already in an inflationary depression, with shortages, layoffs, and unemployment and inflation much higher than the fake government stats.

The U.S. government debt is more than the stated $34 trillion, due to obligations such as Social Security, federal pensions and foreign aid. With federal government and military waste involved, this debt is growing at an accelerated rate.

They "monetize" the debt by just creating more dollars out of nothing, a recipe for hyper-inflation.


