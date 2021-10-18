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Why Are Animals Attacking YOU - More End Time Signs
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116 views • October 18, 2021
End Time Signs that beasts of this world will attack humans. We cover articles and evidence on why (EMF / DNA manipulation). I cover a dream as well that discusses the manipulation of animals to attack Christians. Danial 2 and the The Book of Revelations talk about the corruption of your DNA and the mingling of seeds.
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Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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