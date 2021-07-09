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WHAT IS GRAPHENE OXIDE ? MAIN INGREDIENT IN PFIZER, ASTRAZENECA VIALS EXPLAINED BY MEDICAL EXPERT
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330 views • July 09, 2021
QUESTION OF THE DAY! Dr. Jane Ruby is a 20-year pharmaceutical researcher and she joined Stew Peters to answer the question everyone is asking - WHAT IS GRAPHENE OXIDE, and will it hurt me ?
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